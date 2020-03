Rapid City Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg about 6 o'clock Friday night in the 1400 block of Racine Street.

They say the man's injuries are not life threatening and he received medical attention.

The 1400 block of Racine Street, where the shooting happened, is near Anamosa and N. Lacrosse Streets. That block is a residential area on the North side of Rapid City.

Police say there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.