Man sentenced in federal court for sending elicit messages to a minor

A 58-year old Northern Hills man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for using the internet to entice a minor.

Michael Scott Carlson of Spearfish and Belle Fourche was sentenced to ten years in federal prison, plus five years of supervised release, for using the internet to send highly explicit messages to an undercover officer posing as a young teenage girl.

He earlier pleaded guilty and in a letter to the court, Carlson blamed meth for his actions.

The judge described the messages Carlson sent the undercover officer posing as a teenager as "aggressive" and was told multiple times that the "girl" was a minor.

Normally, a defendant has the right to appear in person for their sentencing. But due to the pandemic, Carlson waived this right and appeared via video link from the Pennington County Jail.