Man rescued from his car after driving over flooded road

the car attempted to clear the flooded road before hitting a culvert of West Nike that was washed out.

Rapid City Fire Department positioned truck 1 and we were able to get the platform of the truck right next to the door of the car, and safely rescue the driver.

With continuing wet weather...emergency personnel wants to remind everyone in the community to "Turn around, Don't drown".

"I'm going to go ahead and say it again, don't drive through flooded roadways. I don't want to give the appearance at all that we are victim shaming. I want to be very very clear that this was a dangerous situation. Every time we have a thunderstorm for the foreseeable future that drops any type of appreciable moisture what so ever we will have this issue. I will again plead to everyone don't drive through flooded roadways." Lt. Jim Bussell

The driver is safe and was being evaluated by Emergency Medical Services.