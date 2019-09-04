Man pulls a disappearing act in a Rapid City casino

A man did a disappearing act in a Rapid City casino bathroom Wednesday morning, following it up with a no-quite high wire routine.

Police were called to a casino on the 1800 block of Mount Rushmore Road about 1:30 a.m. because of a man reported missing in the area.

While at the casino, police saw a man go into the restroom so they tried to talk with him, but had no response. When police heard what sounded like someone climbing into the ceiling they had management unlock the bathroom door. The man had disappeared (act 1).

That’s when they heard a crash in the main area of the casino as the man, identified as 33-year-old Sean Granlund, fell through the ceiling. But Granlund didn’t hit the ground. Police say he got hung up on wiring, leaving him suspended (act 2).

After freeing Granlund, he was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.

