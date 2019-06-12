Man pleads guilty in connection to Vinny Brewer murder

One of the men charged in the October 2016 murder of Vinny Brewer in Pine Ridge enters a guilty plea in federal court in Rapid City.

Myles Jacob Tuttle pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of first degree murder.

As part of that plea agreement, the government agrees to ask for no more than ten years in prison when he's sentenced.

Tuttle was originally charged with first degree murder in the case.

In the factual basis statement signed by Tuttle, he admitted to swapping the license plates to a vehicle and then abandoning the vehicle in White Clay to help other suspects avoid arrest.

Francisco Villanueva, Adan James Corona and Estevan Baquera are all still charged with first degree murder and have all pleaded not guilty.

