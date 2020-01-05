Man paralyzed from chest down says he was kicked out of Okla. nursing home

A 34-year-old paraplegic man denies claims that he is a danger to others at the Oklahoma nursing home from which he was allegedly evicted on New Year’s Eve.

Richard Bloxham, 34, is paralyzed from the chest down and uses a wheelchair. He says he was kicked out of Hillcrest Nursing Home in Moore, Okla., on New Year's Eve. (Source: Richard Bloxham/KFOR/Tribune/CNN)

Richard Bloxham, 34, says he lived at Hillcrest Nursing Center in Moore, Okla., for six months before being told he had to be out by Jan. 27. He is paralyzed from the chest down and uses a wheelchair.

After a short stay in the hospital, Bloxham returned to the nursing home on New Year’s Eve, only to be told he wasn’t allowed in the building.

"I was supposedly a danger to other residents and myself, which was a lie," Bloxham said.

Attorney Nick Slaymaker, who represents Hillcrest COO Tammy Whorton, says otherwise.

"The resident has committed assault on persons at the facility. He's aware of his actions. He knows they're wrong,” Slaymaker said. “He can physically hit people. He's thrown things at people… That's what I've been informed.”

In a police report, one Moore officer noted “the staff on scene did not have any issues with Richard” and “did not agree with the decision.”

The report also says Whorton admitted to telling Bloxham he had until Jan. 27 to gather his belongings and vacate the facility, but her attorney says they were forced to discharge him under an emergency provision for escalating misconduct and criminal behavior.

Authorities told Hillcrest a court order is needed for an eviction, but Whorton says the facility is not held to the usual eviction process and that if there was a violation of state statute, they would suffer the deficit.

