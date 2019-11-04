Man stabbed to death over chicken sandwich at Maryland Popeyes

Police are looking for the suspect in a stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes that left a man dead.

Jennifer Donelan, the media relations director with the Prince George’s County Police Department, confirmed the stabbing was the result of a fight related to the restaurant’s popular chicken sandwich.

The sandwich debuted in August as a limited menu item but has been on hiatus for months. When it finally returned to stores on Sunday, it caused long lines at restaurants across the country.

Donelan said someone cut in line at the Popeyes in the 6200 block of Livingston Road Monday night. That caused a dispute that spilled out into the parking lot where things got violent.

During the fight, Donelan said one man stabbed the other.

“For you to get that angry over anything, for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, is a very sad and tragic day,” Donelan said.

Police arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found the victim in the parking lot. Paramedics took the 28-year-old to a hospital but he did not survive his injuries.

Investigators want any witnesses to come forward and share details of what happened. But most importantly, they want the man responsible to turn himself in.

“We’re looking for a male and that male knows who he is. He knows what he did here tonight and he needs to do the right thing and he needs to step up and he needs to turn himself in,” Donelan stressed.

