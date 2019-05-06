Man dies after rampage and being Tasered by Rapid City police

A man dies after being pepper-sprayed and hit with a Taser during a bizarre chain of events in Rapid City Monday morning.

According to the Rapid City police, the man “experiencing excited delirium, burglarized a vehicle, damaged another vehicle; then burglarized a motel room and assaulted a person in that room.”

In a release, police say “The man refused to comply with officer commands. The suspect was pepper-sprayed and Tasered in order to bring him safely into custody. A medical unit was called to the scene to treat the man for injuries sustained during the burglary/assault.”

The suspect was taken to Regional Hospital where he later died. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s cause of death.

His name is being withheld until proper notification of next-of-kin can be made.

Police report the incident began around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect tried to fight with people in a passing vehicle in the area of East Omaha Street and Maple Avenue. The suspect broke into the back hatch of the vehicle and climbed inside. When the driver stopped, the suspect got out and started to damage a nearby parked SUV, head-butting it.

The suspect then went to a nearby motel and broke into a room. The person in the room, police say, was armed with a baseball bat and hit the suspect several times before the suspect left.

This is when police confronted the man, using pepper spray and a Taser.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

