Man, 18, dragged down Georgia highway in alleged road rage incident

An 18-year-old in Georgia says he’s thankful he’s alive after a man put him in a headlock and dragged him down the road in a reported road rage incident.

Dalton, 18, who didn’t want his last name used, says he doesn’t know what started the encounter during rush hour on June 6.

"I honestly don’t know what set it off,” Dalton said. “He gets out of his car, comes and punches me in the face. I kick him in the face with my boot out the window.”

Police identified the other driver involved as Emmitt Grubbs. The suspect eventually grabbed Dalton’s keys and went back to his car.

Dalton followed, and the incident escalated further. The 18-year-old says Grubbs had him in a headlock and was yelling, “I’m going to kill you.”

"When he started dragging me, I was holding on to the car because I knew as soon as he let go, I would just fall right off,” Dalton said.

Dalton held on, even as the car reportedly sped up to 40 miles per hour.

"He let go, and he took his hand and he shoved me out of the car,” Dalton says.

The 18-year-old says he’s thankful every day that he’s still alive. If he’s ever again in a similar situation, he says this time he wouldn’t get out of his truck.

"I would just call 911. But being in that moment with the adrenaline going and he had my property, that’s the only thing I thought about getting back,” he said.

Grubbs is facing several charges. He bonded out of jail Wednesday.

Court records show Grubbs was sentenced to 12 months’ probation after he was charged with simple battery in 2016. That incident was also a case of apparent road rage. The victim told police Grubbs stopped in the road, hit him in the face and left.

