Make A Wish sends local softball player to Florida

Updated: Fri 7:42 PM, Apr 19, 2019

Rapid City, SD (KEVN) At 14, Aryonna had to give up softball to do Tricuspid atresia meaning her bottom pumping chamber or her tricuspid valve never formed

Bobbi says, " Not knowing what that was we knew she was going to be born in Omaha and have two open-heart surgeries."

Despite the early setback Aryonna fell in love and played the game of softball.... until she was 14

Aryonna says, " When the doctor told me I could no longest play the sport I was really heartbroken and devastated."

Bobbi says, " We both sat at home on the couch, we cried I held her, I cradled her. My husband was there for us emotionally as well."

Aryonna dreamed of playing softball at college, that dream now seemed over, until the Make A Wish foundation stepped up to bat.

Bobbi says, " We knew about it before Aryonna knew about it, so trying to keep that a surprise for her was difficult."

Aryonna's wish? To spend a day with her favorite softball team, The Florida Gators

Aryonna says, " Shocking, I asked if I could go see a game but if I couldn't go see one I was okay with that."

Once in Gainsville, Aryonna was welcomed with open arms.

Bobbi says, " we met the team and Aryonna just let me and her dad, she just went like she was a part of the team."

As part of her trip, Aryonna got to see some sights that even boosters of the school haven't' seen.

Aryonna says, " I got to tour their new facility I got to see them during batting practice, warm up, and tour their stadium"

The trip left a new outlook on life and a game for a young girl who thought she wouldn't be a part of on the diamond.

Bobbi says, " She left Florida on a cloud 9 and a whole new perspective on life and how she is going to help her community."

 