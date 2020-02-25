Make-A-Wish: teen's dream to join Florida Gators softball team realized

When you were a kid, what was your dream job?

Some want to be a firefighter when they grow up - others, an astronaut.

17-year-old Aryonna Wipf of Rapid City is a senior at Stevens High School. Her big dream is to play softball in the big leagues.

In fact, she mapped out her future with professional sports in mind: "my plan was - after I graduated - to go play for University of Florida, and then work [my] way up to Olympics," Aryonna said.

Aryonna is a girl with a soft spot for softball - a sport she had to learn to love.

"Funny story: I didn't want to play. I wanted to do a different sport, but my heart doctor told me I wasn't allowed to because it was too much upper body strength and too much work on my heart, so then [my] Mother put me in softball because she used to play - turns out, I actually liked it and I played for about 10 years."

Turns out, too, that Aryonna didn't just "like" the sport. She loved it, and so much so that she ignored her doctor's orders to quit the sport after a birth defect caught up with her.

"I was getting older and my heart ... was ... affecting me more," she added.

Aryonna was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart disease where the heart's tricuspid valve does not form, leaving the right ventricles underdeveloped.

In her final year -- Aryonna wanted to keep chasing her dream: "and the heart doctor, when I got older, started telling me 'maybe this should be your last year' ... I didn't listen to him."

The stress of a heart working twice as hard with half the equipment meant that Aryonna had to hang up her cleats for good.

"I sat my last game because it was too hot. I just broke down into tears."

She hadn't touched a softball bat in over a year.

However, this was not the last time she would take to the field.

In 2019, Make A Wish surprised Aryonna with an all-expense paid for trip to Florida to meet her favorite team, the University of Florida Gators.

This was a dream came true at a bad time: just before prom.

"I had my prom dress bought already and my nails done and two prom tickets for me and my best friend. We left the day before prom, so I had to tell my friends that I couldn't go no more. I'm like 'sorry! I'll be in Florida!'"

Sorry, not sorry: Aryonna spent what would have been her prom day watching her favorite softball team win before meeting the players on the pitch.

"We got to be on the field and spend the whole day with them, kind of like how they spend their game day... they treated me like one of them."

After all the hardships -- this dream come true brought new life to Aryonna.

Aryonna's mother, Bobbi Wipf, could not have been happier for her daughter.

"She was a whole new person. Her spirits went up. She had a whole new attitude. There was life back in our daughter's eyes," Wipf finished.

