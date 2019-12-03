Major projects boost Rapid City building boom

Rapid City is expected to set a new building permit record, mostly thanks to the civic center arena project.

With just a month left, the building permit valuation ($315,117,150) is less than $5 million off the 2016 record of $320,054,359.

This is the fourth year in a row the city’s building permit valuation tops $300 million, according to a city release.

Last month, the building permit valuation was $123,469,502; higher than the previous monthly valuation record set in January 2018 ($97,566,028).

The number of permits in November was also up. The 362 permits were the highest since November 2013 when 587 were issued. Rapid City already broke the annual record for permit numbers, 3,722 so far this year compared to the 3,706 record set last year.

Major November 2019 projects are:

• $111.5 million permit for the new civic center arena

• $1.71 million for the city hall renovation

• $900,000 for the Kiefer Addition

• $790,000 for the stall barn addition at the Central States Fairgrounds

• $490,769 for Regional Hospital operating room renovations

