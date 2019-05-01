Main Street Square's spring festival brings crafts and brews

Main Street Square’s sixth annual Frühlingsfest & Spring Market, a spring beer and market event, is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Try a selection of more than 30 local craft beers beginning at 11:30 a.m. Shop the Spring Market featuring local food vendors, handmade artwork, and specialty goods. Enjoy live music from contemporary artist, Trevor Olhsen, throughout the event. Test your strength at the HomeSlice Media stein holding competition. The event is free and open to all ages. IDs are required to consume alcohol.

“Frühlingsfest is the perfect event for the Spring to Summer transition,” said Elizabeth Smith, executive director of Main Street Square. “There will be artwork, goods, local breweries, yard games on the lawn and wonderful music for a fun day in Downtown Rapid City.”

Pre-purchase your Frühlingsfest Unlimited Pass for $25 here. Pre-sale closes at noon on Friday, May 3. Passes are available for $30 on the day of the event. Each pass holder will receive a 5-ounce souvenir pilsner glass and a wristband to try an unlimited amount of more than 30 beers. Passes are only for those 21 and older.

Pre-purchased passes will be available for pick up on the day of the event at Will Call in the Visitor Information Center, located on the north side of Main Street Square. Passes may also be purchased at this location on the day of the event from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Presale passes will not be mailed and will not be available for pick up prior to the event.

For more information on Frühlingsfest & Spring Market, visit MainStreetSquareRC.com, call 605-716-7979.