MacKenzie Lueck murder suspect asked contractor to build secret, soundproof room, man says

Utah police have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck.

Brian Wolf said he thought the request from Ayoola Ajayi was strange and he eventually turned him down. Ajayi is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body. (Source: KSTU/CNN VAN)

Ayoola Ajayi, 31, was taken into custody Friday.

Now, a contractor said Ajayi wanted him to build a secret, soundproof room in the basement.

Brian Wolf said he's glad he turned Ajayi down.

Wolf could only sit and watch as police announced the end of the search for Lueck.

He said he kept seeing pictures of a house that he was just inside a couple months ago.

He also recognized a mugshot of the man he met inside.

“100 percent, that man that they arrested, is the man I met. Guaranteed,” Wolf said. “I’m shaking right now. My heart’s pounding. I’m almost about to cry, it’s scary. I feel sorry for that girl.”

Wolf said Ajayi wanted him to build the secret room in his basement.

"He just said to put his name down as 'AJ,'" Wolf said.

The man also wanted a thumbprint lock and hooks hanging from the walls, according to Wolf.

“He just said that his girlfriend was coming into town and he needed to get it done before she got there because she was a Mormon girl,” Wolf said. “She didn’t know he drank, so he wanted to hide the alcohol from her, and I was like, ‘well why do you need it to be soundproof?’ I told a lot of people that I felt like something weird was going on over (there) and it turns out there obviously was.”

Wolf still isn't sure what Ajayi actually wanted the room for.

"I could totally do it, but I never would have done it,” he said. “There's no way.”

But whatever it was, he refused to be a part of it.

“I just had a gut feeling the room he wanted built wasn’t appropriate for anything,” Wolf said. “It wasn’t something where somebody would want to be in that room alone with him. And even my nephew when I got out to the truck, we both looked at each other and was like ‘that was weird, right?’ And he was like ‘Yeah, that was hella weird. We’re not doing this job right?’ And I was like ‘Hell no!’”

Ajayi has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body.

