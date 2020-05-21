MISSING: Rapid City man missing for more than a week

Rapid City Police Department are searching for missing 41-year-old Jason Rush of Rapid City.

Rush was reported missing on May 19, but was last seen on May 12 at his residence in the 100 block of Denver Street.

Rush is a Caucasian male at five feet, ten inches tall and weighing 185 pounds with green eyes and dark brown hair. His last known clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact Detective Barry Young at (605) 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters "RCPD" with the information to 847411.