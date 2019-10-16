Lummis raises $150,000 for Wyoming US Senate race

A Republican running for U.S. Senate in Wyoming has raised $150,000 in the first three months of her campaign.

Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis is so far the only major-name Republican running to replace Republican Sen. Mike Enzi in 2020.

Enzi plans to retire after serving four terms.

Federal campaign finance figures released Tuesday show Lummis with $312,000 in cash on hand after loaning herself $155,000.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney raised $414,000 over the same July-September period.

Cheney has declined to say whether she might run for U.S. Senate. She plans to make an announcement next year.

