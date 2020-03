An easy-to-make sweet treat kids can enjoy putting together!

Recipe:

1/2 c (1 stick) butter, plus more for pan

1 (12oz) bag mini marshmallows

1/2 tsp salt

6 c Lucky Charms cereal

Grease 9x9" baking dish with butter. in a large pot over medium heat, melt butter. Add marshmallows and salt and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat and stir in Lucky Charms.

Pour into pan and smooth top, being careful not to pack cereal too tightly. Let cool completely before slicing and serving.