Roadway death numbers in 2019 is the lowest recorded in South Dakota

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, there were 102 fatalities in 2019... that's down from 130 the previous year. And the smallest number since the department began keeping records in 1947.

However, South Dakota Highway Patrol officers say even one death is one too many. Trooper John Nelson points out some of the leading causes of crashes, "it can be anywhere from exceeding the posted speed limit to changing lanes without proper warning.., tired driving is also a huge problem. The study was done to, if you're up for about a day, for 24 hours, you do have the equivalent of an impaired driver, in terms of blood alcohol, it would be about close to the legal limit."

Driving tired is as bad as driving under the influence. Nelson hopes the fatality number falls to less than 100 in the future.