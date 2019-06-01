Louisiana principal resigns after being arrested at strip club while on school field trip

Holy Family Principal Michael Comeau was arrested Thursday, May 30 in Washington, D.C. at a strip club.

Principal Michael Comeau (Source: Holy Family)

According to a police report, officers responded to Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, D.C. for “an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill.”

Comeau allegedly “was observed standing in the roadway, refusing to move,” according to the police report. It went on to say officers asked Comeau “multiple times to move out of the roadway, but Comeau refused.”

Comeau was arrested for public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol. Numerous sources told the 9News Investigators Comeau had a service dog with him at the bar/strip club.

The Catholic school principal also worked as a part-time reserve police officer for the Brusly Police Department. He resigned by text early Friday morning. The Diocese of Baton Rouge released a statement about the incident Friday evening:

“The Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed today that Michael Comeau, principal at Holy Family School in Port Allen, was arrested on May 30 while on a school sponsored trip to Washington, DC. The incident occurred when the students on the trip were in their hotel rooms for the evening under the supervision of other chaperones. Mr. Comeau had been principal of Holy Family School for five years and prior to that time had served in public education in the surrounding area. Mr. Comeau has submitted his resignation as principal and an interim principal will be appointed.”

Holy Family’s 7th and 8th graders are on a field trip in Washington, D.C. and Comeau is on that trip.

A call to Comeau was not answered.

