Longest serving Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 retires

Wyoming Highway Patrol's K-9, Hunter, retired from service in September. K-9 Hunter was purchased in 2010 for narcotics detection work and paired initially with Sergeant Jeremy Beck.

At the time of K-9 Hunter's retirement, he was the longest-serving K-9 for the Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 team. K-9 Hunter served the state of Wyoming for nine years and during that time, was deployed 418 times resulting in several cases where illegal narcotics were seized.

K-9 Hunter was directly involved in the seizure of over 1,069 pounds of marijuana, 136.1 grams of cocaine, 4.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 35.1 grams of heroin, and 1.3 pounds of other illegal narcotics. K-9 Hunter was also instrumental in the seizure of illicit funds generated from the trafficking of narcotics of over $382,667.

K-9 Hunter has had an exceptional career with the Wyoming Highway Patrol and most definitely earned his retirement. The agency and K-9 team will miss Hunter, but he is currently enjoying his time off with Trooper Neilson and his family.

We wish K-9 Hunter a long and enjoyable retirement!