Long weekend, long trips- avoid these situations when driving

As first responders, the Newcastle Volunteer Fire Department receives calls for fires and for accidents as well, and they have seen incidents on holiday weekends that could have been avoided, such as driving under the influence, or drowsy driving, especially if people spend time outside until late. The Newcastle VFD also says to watch out for motorcycles.

"I know we're not in Sturgis yet, but they are starting to come out, so keep your eyes open, pay attention, don't do the texting and driving or facebooking and driving, things like that," says Austin Baker, the assistant fire chief of the Newcastle VFD.

