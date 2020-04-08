Local physician says COVID-19 will get worse in Pennington County

COVID-19 has spread to 32 of South Dakota's 66 counties, with the vast majority in East River, and the epicenter in Minnehaha County with 228 positive cases.

The first positive case has been reported in Oglala Lakota County on Wednesday, and Pennington County has six cases.

A local physician doesn't think we are doing enough social distancing and is worried it will get worse because people are not respecting social distancing and quarantines.

Dr. Nancy Babbitt says the lower numbers in West Rivers have to do with timing, and we won't know the effect social distancing had in Pennington County for another four to six weeks.

"Statistically, once a county hits between five and ten known viral infections, we have a 90, or more, percent chance of having community transmission," said Babbitt. "So, this will get worse in Pennington County now that we have at least six known cases, and then knowing that we likely have more cases due to our under-testing and, you know, lack of available testing."

Governor Kristi Noem said earlier this week that she expects to see the peak in South Dakota some time in May to mid-June.