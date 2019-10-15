Local graffiti artist travels to France

A local artist is back in Rapid City after his talents and work helped him to go overseas.

Derek "Focus" Smith began creating art when he was 14 years old and now focuses on the medium of graffiti art.

Smith recently got back from a trip to France where he made some of the pieces you're seeing here.

As part of the trip Smith who uses the name Focus as his moniker for art, was there to teach more about his native culture and how he is using this form of art to honor the past.

"Using graffiti which I consider to be a modern-day winter count which is something done in our culture. It is counting the events that happen throughout the year and representing those things through painting." says, Derek "Focus" Smith, Graffiti artist

Smith hopes that his story will continue to add to the notion that no matter where you come from you will always have an opportunity to continue your life through hard work and to give kids hope

One of the pieces Smith has on display in France will be on display for a year. the outside shows, Sitting Bull, a star quilt, and white buffalo calf woman, the inside features the harsher realities of struggles for Native Americans. A piece that Smith feels is vitally important.

"I believe both sides need to be addressed and looked at with equal attention and equal proportion. It is like picking up a stick, you can't pick up one side without picking up the other. Both sides are there and up for discussion." says, Smith