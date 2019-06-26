Local fireworks store talks firework safety and law

Each year, thousands of injuries and fires are caused by fireworks.

Extreme Fireworks store in Rapid City talks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July (KEVN)

Staff at Extreme Fireworks in Rapid City says it is important to know what you are getting your hands on and to simply use common sense when shopping and popping them.

"We want everyone to have a great and safe holiday and remember those who have fallen for us so we can celebrate this great holiday but we also want to be able to keep the fireworks from getting banned or getting outlawed because they are always in constant jeopardy," said Doug Bellinger, owner.

Bellinger has been in the firework business since 1990.

"I've seen companies flourish, I've seen them disappear. I've seen a lot," he said.

When customers come into his 5,000 square ft. store, Extreme Fireworks, Bellinger coaches them on the proper way to safely and lawfully handle the crackle.

"We tell them stay out of the Black Hills National Forest Area because it's illegal to light fires there. Everybody loves the Black Hills and we want to save and protect them. Also, we don't sell anything that is federally banned. M80s, cherry bombs, silver salutes, none of that is here, you won't find it here," he added.

There is a list of safety precautions you should keep in mind if you decide to use legal fireworks.

Some of the big ones include not lighting them in your hand, indoors, or pointing and shooting them at another person.

With young people wanting to get in on the action, Extreme Fireworks makes sure to sell a little bit of everything.

"We try to keep the fireworks and have tried to keep them age appropriate through the years and Doug's store has a variety of all ages," said Rachel Schaub, an employee, and parent.

After raising kids around fireworks and them now working in the industry, Schaub says supervision is always a good way to go.

"One or two extra sets of eyes keeping an eye on the kids but all in all we like to have a good time and we usually do," she said.

South Dakotans can begin purchasing fireworks on June 27, unless they have a tribal card.

Fireworks can be shot through the first Sunday after the 4th of July.