Local business owner ready to re-open

Local businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, especially the ones owned by Tony Demaro.

"Wow, I mean. The biggest thing I learned is how quickly things can change, I never would have imagined,” said Demaro. “I used to be concerned about a blizzard weekend and how that would take me out."

Demaro shut down his bars and restaurants, but with a Paycheck Protection Program loan, he was able to reopen his restaurant.

"So that's huge cause basically for the next eight weeks I was able to bring everybody back on the team with a goal of making sure that we provide as much food as possible,” said Demaro.

Right now, Kol is doing take out, delivery and has created a family meals option to work within of the city ordinance.

But food is only part of his business.

Demaros' nightclub and barcade will remain on the back burner until everything calms down.

By next week, he could possibly open both Kol and Murphy's for indoor seating but that decision comes at a price.

"So we're going to do a lot. Not limited to social distancing, each guest will be six feet apart. We are going to do things like each server will carry hand sanitizer so that when they got to each table they'll sanitize their hands,” said Demaro. “All of us are wearing masks, all the folks in the back are wearing gloves and we are doing things like safety checks in the morning making sure you don't have a temperature, making sure that you don't have any cold symptoms. SO we are kind of becoming mini triage nurse centers."

If the changes to the ordinance are adopted, Demaro hopes to add another twenty people across both restaurants, but until then Demaro hopes the community continues to support local businesses.

