Like buying your own little town: STAR Academy for sale

STAR Academy property is on the market again. Ryan Brunner is the Commissioner of South Dakota School and Public Lands, and he says they originally did try to auction the property off in the early summer, but with the pandemic, the plan has been delayed. The scheduled auction date now is September 16th at Custer County Courthouse. The minimum starting bid is at two million dollars, and under the state law, that is the lowest price they can go.

"It is a large campus," Brunner says, "It is 173 acres of beautiful Black Hills property there, it has its own water well..., it's almost like buying your own small community. There actually used to be, 100 years ago, the community of Sanator, and so, it is sort of its own small little town that you have an opportunity to purchase. "

Brunner says, this property has potentials, and if anyone is interested, they can call South Dakota School and Public Lands office at 605-773- 3303.

