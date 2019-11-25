Light snow to impact the area tonight and Tuesday

Snow from a powerful winter storm will move into the area tonight and continue through Tuesday. Luckily, the worst of the storm will miss us to the south and east.

Much of the activity will be along or south of I-90. Slippery roads will be possible through the day Tuesday, so be sure to take your time while driving, if the roads are indeed slippery. Totals will remain on the lighter side with 1"-2" possible for parts of the Black Hills and into Rapid City. Higher accumulations are possible in the counties along the Nebraska state line, where 2"-4"+ will be possible.

While we may not feel much of an impact from the storm, travel out of town could be significantly impacted. Any travel to Denver Tuesday will basically be impossible. Many locations between here and Denver will pick up 6" to 12" with higher amounts likely for some of those spots. Travel conditions will not be as bad on Wednesday, but roads will likely still be slippery in spots, especially back roads.

For those traveling to Sioux Falls for Thanksgiving, road conditions will be impacted, especially Tuesday afternoon. Snow showers will move along I-90 from Rapid to Sioux Falls through the day, with the heaviest snow arriving East River by Tuesday afternoon. Quiet weather will settle in for Wednesday, but roads will still be slippery in spots, so be sure to take your time heading that way.

While we miss out on the worst of this storm, we are keeping a very close eye on another storm that could potentially impact the area late Friday through Saturday. This storm is still well off the coast and changes to the forecast are expected, but we will keep you updated with the latest as we get closer.