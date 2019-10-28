Light snow accumulations expected overnight

Snow showers move into the area around dinner time and continue overnight. The highest accumulation is expected in the northern Black Hills. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for those locations in the hills that include Sundance, Four Corner, Lead, Deadwood, Central City, Spearfish, Whitewood, Sturgis and more. 2" - 6" of snow are expected in these areas. For more on snow accumulations, see the photo attached at the bottom of the article.

It will be breezy overnight as wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph for some. This will cause blowing snow, which will reduce visibility for those traveling late. For those who see accumulating snow, roads will likely be slippery in spots for your Tuesday morning commute. Drive with caution.

Snow is expected to taper off through the morning hours of Tuesday and leave behind some pretty cold air. Highs Tuesday will be in the teens in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with low 20s for the South Dakota plains. It will be a little breezy, so wind chill values will have temperatures feeling below zero Tuesday morning and near zero Tuesday afternoon. Expect below zero wind chills again for Wednesday morning.

Actual temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the single digits for many, with a few even falling below zero. For downtown Rapid City, the forecast low of 8° could set a new record low for the 30th of October. Dress appropriately and stay warm! the 40s return for Halloween and continue into the weekend, where we may even see 50° on Sunday.