Lifeway is teaching middle schoolers about prevention

For more than 17 years, Lifeways 10 counselors have worked with schools to educate kids about drugs and alcohol.

Paula Wilkinson Smith is the executive director of Lifeways.

"We presented education to over seven thousand students in middle school and high school and we have a really great partnership with Rapid City Area Schools and the Custer School District," said Smith.

And that was just last year...

And now the organization received a grant from the meth campaign to be used toward even more education in the schools.

Of all of South Dakota, nine organizations were awarded grants totaling 733 thousand dollars.

"We are looking for this funding to reach more kids than we've ever reached in the middle school with evidence-based curriculum. So they're going to have the resources they need to make healthy choices," said Smith.

Building that trust between the student and the counselor helps these kids with a better future.

"When you have a positive adult in your life that gives you support, encourages you, your chances of being successful dramatically increase and if they trust you and they know that you're there to help them and give them accurate information about choices they have, they're going to make those choices," said Smith.

This grant will help Lifeways make a new curriculum to help these students make better choices.