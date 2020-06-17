Licensing rules temporarily relaxed for Deadwood's gaming devices

The Deadwood Gaming Association asked The South Dakota Commission on Gaming to relax rules for unlicensed gaming machines on casino floors.

Usually, any device with a lapsed license has to be removed from the gaming floor and put into storage, but with the relaxed rule, casinos are allowed to leave the machines on the floor.

As casinos re-gain cash, they can re-license as they go.

This rule was changed with the goal of easing the financial burden on casinos during the pandemic.

"This is a nice move from the Commission-- understanding the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impacts," said Mike Rodman, Deadwood Gaming Association. "And so the industry is very appreciative of the Commission working with us on this issue."

Rodman says each gaming device license costs $2,000 and that this policy will only last through the end of 2020.