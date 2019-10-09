Level 1 snow emergency in Gillette

The city of Gillette is now under a level 1 snow emergency effective from 12 p.m. on Wed. Oct. 9 until further notice.

A level 1 snow emergency means that all vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes by 4 p.m.

The designated snow emergency routes are as follows:

1. 6th Street from Burma Avenue to Gillette Avenue

2. 4th Street from 4-J Road to Gurley Avenue

3. Gurley Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street

4. 4-J Road from 2nd Street to 8th Street

5. Brooks - 2nd Street to Warlow

6. 9th - Butler Spaeth to U.S. 59

7. Foothills Boulevard - U.S. 14-16 to Echeta Road

8. 7th Street - U.S. 59 to 4-J Road.