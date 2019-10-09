Level 1 snow emergency in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. (KEVN) - The city of Gillette is now under a level 1 snow emergency effective from 12 p.m. on Wed. Oct. 9 until further notice.
A level 1 snow emergency means that all vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes by 4 p.m.
The designated snow emergency routes are as follows:
1. 6th Street from Burma Avenue to Gillette Avenue
2. 4th Street from 4-J Road to Gurley Avenue
3. Gurley Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street
4. 4-J Road from 2nd Street to 8th Street
5. Brooks - 2nd Street to Warlow
6. 9th - Butler Spaeth to U.S. 59
7. Foothills Boulevard - U.S. 14-16 to Echeta Road
8. 7th Street - U.S. 59 to 4-J Road.