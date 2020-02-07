Letter writing party to address concerns about LGBTQ related bills

A local body care and home goods shop is hosting a party to address their disagreement with LGBTQ-related bills.

In partnership with Black Hills Center for Equality and the ACLU of South Dakota, Hippie Haven in Rapid City is hosting a letter writing party from five to seven p-m tonight.

This event is to voice their concern about several bills regarding same-sex marriage, especially one particular bill, which was proposed by Tony Randolph.

"That one is particularly concerning because he wants to define marriage between a man and a woman only, which is essentially outlawing same sex marriage in South Dakota, which goes against the US supreme court legalizing same sex marriage several years ago throughout United States," says Callee Ackland, the owner of Hippie Haven.