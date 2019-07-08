Let's Play Library up and running in Spearfish City Park to get kids up and active

To help keep kids active over the summer ... the Spearfish City Park has a way for kids to play even if they lack sports equipment.

Let's Play Library opens up in Spearfish

The Let's Play Library opened in Spearfish over the 4th of July weekend.

The Let's Play Library motto is to borrow, play, return ... and allows anyone to come and use any of the sports equipment that is in the pantry to play with while they are in the park.

The idea for the pantry was headed by the physical education department at Black Hills State and can lead to a partnership between the student-athletes of the school and the youth in the community who come to play.

"To be able to have some of our students within our program to come down here and join up and do some different activities within the park and pair them up with kids will be a great asset to the community." says Dreon Derby

You can also donate gently used sports equipment to the library which is located right in front of the Spearfish City Park.

