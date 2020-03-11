Lengthy sentence for man involved in murder-for-hire case

One of the men involved with disappearance and murder of Jessica Rehfeld in 2016 has been sentenced to 75 years in South Dakota State Penitentiary.

David Schneider plead guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter for his role in the murder-for-hire case.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 50 % of that jail time, which includes the the almost 1500 days of his time served.

In her sentencing, Judge Heidi Linngran said that in all her experience this case was "...one of the most troublesome cases [she] has been a part of."

States Attorney Mark Vargo recommended Schneider serve 90 years.

The attorney representing Schneider asked for 35 years due to his lack of criminal background and him serving honorably in the United States Air Force. Schneider also served as key witness in securing the conviction of Johnathon Klinetobe who hired Schneider and another man to kill 22-year-old Rehfeld.

Linngran noted that in her sentencing, but also said although Schneider was key to getting justice to those involved, he only cooperated with police after the guilt of another person who notified police after they helped move Jessica's body a year after her death. Linngran said when Schneider was first questioned by police, he told them he "dropped Jessica off at Walmart and never seen her again." This caused Jessica's family to suffer an extra year of anguish not knowing if their daughter was alive or not.

"Jessica was aware of her impending death," said Vargo, "she asked to call her boyfriend, her dad and to see the stars one last time. Money was more important to him then Jessica's life."