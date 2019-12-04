Legislative outlook session on Dec. 5 brings lawmakers to discuss hemp, budgeting

Hemp, parental rights and budgeting are among the many topics that will be discussed by Pennington County state lawmakers at the Holiday Inn Rushmore Plaza in December.

This is part two of a two part series where 12 lawmakers are speaking on numerous upcoming issues for the 2020 South Dakota legislative session. Six legislatures will give their views during the meeting on Dec. 5. The event begins at 11:30 a.m., which is open to the public, and will last until 1 p.m.

Lawmakers expected to attend include Reps. Tony Randolph, Tim Goodwin, Michael Diedrich, Chris Johnson and David Johnson, as well as Sen. Jeffery Partridge.

Lawmakers will each have an opportunity to speak with time for questions from the audience to follow, as well as time for individual comments and responses from the legislators. Other issues will include emergency care for mothers, diversion programs for meth addicts, the downside to needs-based scholarships, and a rural education initiative update.

Program fee with lunch is $20 with pre-registration, $25 at the door. Program attendance only is $5. There is no charge for students.

You can respond on the PCRW Facebook page or call (605) 215-0455.