Legal and Finance Committee learns progress of new Ascent Innovation Center

On Wednesday the Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee got an update on the new Ascent Innovation Center.

Picture of model of new Ascent Innovation Center (May 15, 2019)

Bids for the center's construction will start by the end of May.

The building will be a two-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, housing about 20 businesses in addition to the entrepreneurs they currently host at their location on the School of Mines campus.

The center's executive director says they already have a 12-person waiting list for the current center and boasted about the benefits of the future one.

"Raising our tax base. As moms and dads, we want to keep our children here. We want the grandkids to come back so we want to have the great jobs that they're creating. However, they're also changing the world. We have several that are working on Department of Defense contracts, cybersecurity. This is all coming out of here, right here in Rapid City. We can do it," Terri Haverly says, executive director of Ascent Innovation Center.

Haverly hopes they can begin construction by August.

