Leap Day with a "Ladies's day out" marketplace

On this extra day of the year, Leap Day, an event was created to provide some fun for the ladies-- and for the local small business owners. There were more than 50 vendors in Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn on Saturday, giving the event goers a lot to browse and shop. The event also featured a spring fashion show and a mimosa bar.

Most of the vendors there do not have an actual store front, so this venue gave them a good opportunity to talk to potential customers face to face. Even if some do have their own stores, this could also lead to new clientele.

The event organizer said, this is a fun day for the locals, and also a good way to encourage people to shop small and shop in the community.