Lead Deadwood Elementary is renovation continues

Currently, Lead Deadwood Elementary school is in phase two of its three-point four million dollar renovation project.

"We are making our classrooms bigger and making them more student-friendly and easier to teach. And just doing some basic updates that needed to be done for a while," says Director of School District Maintenance, Bill Snow.

Construction on the third and fourth floors started on May 28th.

The fourth floor will have new special education classrooms, along with new bathrooms for staff and students.

That's in addition to a new ramp in the auditorium, which will make the room handicap-accessible.

"It's going to be a whole different teaching dynamic with using smart boards and technology," says Snow.

The last time the school was fully renovated was back in 1985 after the school caught on fire.

"The biggest thing will be the heating and cooling system and the sprinkler system. So it's a safety factor by adding sprinklers, and it's probably a more pleasant environment to attend school with air conditioning," says Project manager of Gustafson Builders, Dan Wessels.

With school starting shortly after Labor Day, crews are aiming to have the work completed by August 28th.

This will give them time to move furniture and supplies back into the classrooms.