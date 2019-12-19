Lawmakers bemoan absence of Noem representative at 'riot boosting' meeting

A South Dakota legislative committee set aside plans to discuss a new proposal to punish so-called “riot boosting” after a representative for Gov. Kristi Noem didn't attend the meeting.

Several lawmakers and tribal leaders were rankled by the absence.

The Republican governor has indicated that she will push to pass laws that would make it illegal to “urge” or “incite” violent protests ahead of expected opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline construction.

A spokeswoman for the governor's office said the secretary had a previous commitment and that the governor's staff was monitoring the meeting.

