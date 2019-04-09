Last-minute tax filing tips

The tax filing deadline is next Monday, and if you’re like many people, you haven’t filed yet.

Don’t worry though, there’s still time.

The IRS warns that mistakes can happen when you hurry to file by the April 15 deadline. Those mistakes can mean it takes longer to get your refund.

First, the IRS says it’s best to file electronically because software can easily flag potential errors. It also can do the math for you and alert you if there’s missing information.

There’s even a free program available on the IRS website.

There were changes in federal law impacting this year’s tax season. You may want to hire a professional tax preparer because careless mistakes can cost a lot of money.

If you use the wrong filing status or forget to report income, you could get slammed with penalties and charges.

Make sure you proofread your return, checking the math, social security number and bank account details.

If you need more time, you can get a 6-month extension.

