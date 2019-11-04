Last attempts to avoid execution fail for Charles Russell Rhines

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the last appeal by Charles Russell Rhines, setting the stage for his execution Monday night; but no time has been released by the state.

The application for stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Neil Gorsuch and by him referred to the Court is denied. Also, the petition for a writ of certiorari and a stay of execution are denied.

There are currently no court orders that would stop South Dakota from carrying out the death sentence on Rhines.

Rhines will be executed for the 1992 murder of Donnivan Schaeffer, who was stabbed to death during a burglary of a Rapid City doughnut shop.

