Lamar Feed and Grain LLC purchases Midnight Star

Lamar Feed and Grain LLC purchased the Midnight Star in Deadwood for $1.6 million.

Deadwood Economic Development officials are excited to have an operational business opening soon. . . since the doors of the casino has been closed since August 2017

"Since then, it's been vacant, or dormant on Main Street. there's been a few offers that have come in from groups that have ebbed and flowed to look at the property," said Kevin Wagner, executive director, Deadwood and Lead Economic Development. "The purchasing group that's coming in will, as I understand it, will be doing bar/ restaurant/ casino again."

The re-opening of the Midnight Star is particularly noteworthy because there is no open, leaseable, first floor retail space anywhere on Main Street.

Wagner says the City works with new businesses in Deadwood.

"I've had a few conversations with the ownership group," said Wagner. "I know that our office will just be working with them in the coming months to get open, get operational, and then to obviously help them as much as possible so that they can hit the ground running when they do finally unlock the doors."

Former owner, Kevin Costner, owned the Midnight Star in the late 1990's and early 2000's and reportedly spent a lot of time in Deadwood during that period.

"You know, his parents are still in the Black Hills area, I know that," said Wagner. "And he makes it back here every once in a while, so I think he's just happy that the lights will be turned back on and this beautiful building will be back up and in operation again."

There is no date set for the opening.