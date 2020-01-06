Lakota code talkers played a key role during wars

If you search "code talkers" online, you see mostly Navajo related search results. But there are also Lakota people served as code talkers during WWII.

"It was easy for the Navajo code talkers that were so publicly addressed because ...it says on their DD214 when they got out they were code talkers." Robert Dunsmore, Veterans Service Officer at Cheyenne River says.

But the Lakota code talkers didn't get any document that says that they were code talkers. And they were instructed to never talk about it.

"My grandfather was one of them, Ambrose Gabe. He was a code talker. My own grandfather I didn't know he was." Manaja Hill, Veterans Service Officer at Standing Rock says.

"They sworn an oath, when they got out of the service. They couldn't talk about it no more, they didn't. So it's a secret that has died.

Because there's no living code talkers no more," says Dunsmore.

For many native Americans, not only some key information about the war is hidden, but also, one part of their family story is missing.

"So a lot of these family of code talkers wanted maybe episodes of their service and what they did in the military. We can't give that, we don't have that information, that's on Department of Defense."

Officer Robert Dunsmore says, there are other information that hasn't been released yet.

It is believed that there are more than 200 tribal members from South Dakota used their language to send covert messages during the wars.

As some veterans service officers are still trying to get more people recognized, they are also planning on building a monument for the code talkers... known or still unknown.

The Code Talker Monument is slated to be built in Pierre. The project has been approved by the State. Now, they just need to raise enough funds to have it complete.

To support the Code Talker Monument, you can call 605-224-1025 or search "funds" on the South Dakota Community Foundation website to donate...

