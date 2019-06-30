LGBTQ community applauds welcoming Rapid City Methodist Church

Four months after the United Methodist Church strengthened a ban on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriages, a Methodist Church here in Rapid City is taking a stand.

On Sunday the Open Heart United Methodist Church held its first "service of hope" for the LGBTQ community.

People sang songs, held hands, and prayed together for inclusion.

Back in February during a national UMC General Conference in Saint Louis, members ruled to uphold the church's ban on same-sex marriage and carry out harsher penalties for clergy who break the rules.

According to the UMC website, starting January 1, 2020, clergy convicted of performing same-sex wedding ceremonies could face a one-year suspension without pay and even stripped of church credentials for a second offense.

"I was surprised how emotional service was. We had people crying. I think of how people so desperately needed to hear not only that they are welcomed, but they needed to hear that they were harmed by the church. It's so important to acknowledge the harm that's been done," Holly Sortland says, pastor of Open Heart United Methodist Church.

A woman who identifies as lesbian also attended the gathering, and she says it's amazing to know there are people of faith who welcome her community.

Sarah Keppen says, "It's so wonderful to see that we have support here in Rapid City. Open Heart is one of six churches that we are aware of and more that are coming to us to let us know that they are affirming and welcoming towards the community. It is tremendous to see the support."

After the service, people could also donate to the Trevor Project, the leading national organization in crisis and suicide prevention for LGBTQ people under 25.