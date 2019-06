When you think about body protection for law enforcement agencies, sunscreen doesn’t come to mind. But it does for the state of South Dakota.

The state awarded a $1,000 grant to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office for sun protection. Deputies got their first batch of sunscreen Tuesday.

The sunscreen is SPF 30 in bulk as well as travel sizes so deputies can keep it in their cruisers, boats or ATVs. It’s also powder-dry so as not to interfere with their jobs.