Kyle man draws 20-year sentence for murder

A Kyle man is sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of another man in November 2016.

Marlin Iron Crow, 46, was convicted of second degree murder for the killing of Craig Charging Crow in Porcupine. Autopsy results show that Charging Crow died of hemorrhaging of the brain, from being punched and kicked multiple times during an argument.

In court Thursday, a sister of the victim said "If you get zero years or life we will never get him (Charging Crow) back. That is something you will have to live with."

