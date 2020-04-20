Kitchen fire reported at General Beadle Elementary School

A kitchen fire was quickly doused at General Beadle Elementary School Monday, just before noon.

The fire, according to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department, started on a stove in the school kitchen. Before firefighters arrived, it was extinguished by the commercial hood system and a sprinkler.

School staff were making and distributing lunches at the time of the fire; but no injuries were reported.

The fire was confined to the stove area.

The RCFD determined that the fire was accidental. Boxes used for lunch distribution nearby the stove caught fire.

“The sprinkler system did exactly what it was designed to do”, said Lt. Brian Staton with the Rapid City Fire Department’s Fire and Life Safety Division. “Only the number of heads needed to put the fire out were activated. Instead of dealing with a big fire, we’re squeegeeing up water.”

