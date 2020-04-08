Kidnapping suspect arrested in Rapid City

Rapid City police arrest a 27-year-old man following the theft of several guns and a kidnapping.

Frank Makes Room For Them, 27, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of kidnapping aggravated assault and theft. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)

Frank Makes Room For Them was arrested around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 motel on Tower Road. He is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery, grand theft and grand theft of firearms. He is being held without bond in the Pennington County Jail.

The incident began about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when a Pennington County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a home on the 5500 block of Shaw Court (Rapid Valley) for a report of a theft. The deputy was told that an AR-15 rifle was stolen by another resident of the home, Makes Room For Them; who could not be located.

Around 11:35 a.m., another resident of the home went to the Public Safety building to report that at about 2:30 a.m., Makes Room For Them had pointed the AR-15 at him and demanded property, including a handgun. Makes Room For Them then demanded the reporting party drive him to the Super 8. Makes Room For Them reportedly held a gun on the person as he was driven to the hotel.

According to a Rapid City Police Department release, police and deputies "worked through the afternoon to investigate the incident and developed information that Makes Room For Them was still at the hotel."

Because of the firearms involved and possibility the suspect could be violent, the Rapid City/Pennington County special response team was called out around 10 p.m.. After getting bystanders to safety, the SRT negotiations team made contact with Makes Room For Them; who agreed to come out and be arrested.

The two guns stolen earlier in the day were found in the hotel room.

Original story

Late Tuesday night in south Rapid City, law enforcement, including the special response team, safely captured a suspect they had been looking for all day.

The suspect was taken into custody after surrendering about 10:30 Tuesday night in the 2500 block of Tower Road.

Rapid City Police say around noon on Tuesday they learned about a potential robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick identified the suspect as 27-year-old Frank Makes Room For Them of Rapid City.

Hedrick told us investigators and detectives worked throughout the afternoon to track down his location.

"Our investigation led us to the 2500 block of Tower Road where we believe Frank and associates were housed in a hotel room. Through a joint investigation with the police department, sheriff's office, we were able to locate him and we utilized our Special Response Team due to the fact that we believed the suspect was armed with a AR-15 and a hand gun," says Assistant Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick.

Hedrick said it's an ongoing investigation, and that detectives would be continuing to work on the case Tuesday night with more information expected this morning.

He says the safe capture was a great joint effort between the RCPD, Sheriff's Office, Highway Patrol, Fire Department, and dispatch.

Police spokesperson Brendyn Medina tells us no shots were fired and says charges against the suspect are pending.

