Keystone thrives on President Trump's visit

Although the Mt. Rushmore fireworks display on the 3rd of July has cleared, Keystone is still crowded with visitors from all over the country the following day. Several visitors say, this year's 4th of July weekend is probably the best. "Oh, the atmosphere was awesome, I have not felt that much energy in... I don't know how many years." Laura McGlory, a visitor from Colorado comments. "It was fun, we had a blast yesterday," McGlory's friend says. "I felt really safe, very safe and the sheriff's department was present on every corner but they did a great job," Anne Grant, another visitor from Colorado says.

The president's visit may have sparked protests, it has also inspired some business ideas. There are shops and kiosks popping up on the street that sell Trump merchandise, and they are very popular with the visitors. "I'm the president of the MAGA Mall, we have the finest quality MAGA caps." Ronald Soloman, who sells MAGA apparel and travels all over the country usually for Republican events. He has made a special stop at Keystone.

While some people protested against the president's visit Friday, a few people travel to Keystone the next day to show some very opposing opinion-- their vehicles are donned with flags and posters about believing in the Second Amendment, and an overall support for President Trump's re-election in 2020. "We just take flags, zip tie them, and fly them around town," a driver of a well-decorated pick-up truck says.

Despite the political controversy, the town is hustle and bustle with red, white and blue.

