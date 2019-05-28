Keystone hit by major flooding

Major flooding is reported in the Keystone area, prompting the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office to warn people to use caution.

Many of the area bridges are nearly underwater as of late Tuesday morning and some sections of road are closed.

Old Hill City Road, along Battle Creek, is closed; water is over the road from Kemp’s Camp to Keystone and there are rock slides.

- A section of Grizzly Gulch Road is blocked (an alternate egress route was flagged).

- Use caution on Highway 16A by the Powder House Inn, near the tunnel

- Do not drive over standing water on roads or bridges. There is no way to know if the road is washed out. Stay out of areas impacted by flooding.

- Flooding on Lower Spring Creek, seven miles east, at Warren Ranch and east of Highway 79. Use caution.

If you live in a flooded area, stay in touch with media and the Pennington County Sheriff’s social media pages in case there are evacuations.

